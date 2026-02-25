BAFTAs 2026: What is Tourette syndrome, how does it work

The 2026 BAFTA Awards took an unexpected turn when John Davidson, a well-known Tourette's activist, shouted a racial slur during an award presentation. Presenters Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo handled it calmly, while host Alan Cumming explained to the audience that Davidson's outburst was caused by Tourette syndrome—a neurological disorder involving involuntary movements and sounds.

Understanding the neurological disorder Tourette syndrome usually starts in childhood and causes people to have sudden movements or noises (called tics) they can't control.

While some might blurt out inappropriate words (a symptom called coprolalia), this actually happens in only about 10-15% of cases.

Controversy erupted over Davidson's outburst being included in the broadcast Davidson's outburst was included in the broadcast, which aired two hours after the live event, leading to some controversy.

The BBC quickly apologized that the offensive language "was not edited out prior to broadcast" and said it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.