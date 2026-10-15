Bagga joins Bhatt's 'Naam: To Live is War' cast
Entertainment
Shefali Bagga, who you might remember from Bigg Boss, is set to appear in Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming movie Naam: To Live Is War.
Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, this romantic action thriller also features Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma.
Bhatt is bringing together a mix of fresh and familiar faces to give the story some extra spark.
Producers Chawda Upadhyay prioritize role fit
The film's lineup includes actors like Prashant Narayanan, praised by Bhatt for his authentic style, and Vijyant Kohli.
Producers Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay are focused on casting people who really fit their roles, hoping for great chemistry on screen.
While the release date is still under wraps, expect a blend of drama, commercial energy, and a catchy musical score when it drops.