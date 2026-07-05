Bai dies at AIIMS Raipur after months of illness
Entertainment
Teejan Bai, the iconic storyteller of Pandavani, passed away early Sunday morning at AIIMS Raipur after several months of illness.
She was 70 and had been undergoing treatment since late May.
Bai popularized 'Pandavani' worldwide
Born in Durg, Teejan Bai brought Pandavani (a dramatic retelling of the Mahabharata) to audiences around the world.
Her powerful stage presence made the art form famous far beyond India.
For her impact, she received top honors like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.