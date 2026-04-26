Bajpayee hints 'The Family Man' season 4 is coming back
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee has hinted that The Family Man Season four is coming back! After the big cliffhanger last season, fans finally have some clarity.
While there's no release date yet, Bajpayee promised, "Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha (All answers will be given in the 4th season! Meet you soon!)." so expect answers to those lingering questions in the upcoming season.
Season 4 expected on Prime Video
Season four is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video like before, but it might take a while since the show takes time to put together.
Still, Bajpayee's update means Srikant Tiwari's story isn't over yet, so get ready for more twists and all the spy drama you love.