Bajpayee moves Delhi High Court over ads and AI misuse
Entertainment
Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee has gone to the Delhi High Court, saying his image, voice, and identity are being used in ads and by AI tools without his OK.
He wants legal protection so companies cannot use or copy him without permission.
Judge hears company used Bajpayee photos
The judge heard that a company allegedly used Bajpayee's photos without asking.
Even though he lives in Mumbai, his lawyer explained some of the defendants are based in Delhi, so the case fits there.
The judge also mentioned similar cases with other celebrities and suggested ways to speed things up if needed.