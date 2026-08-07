Bajpayee plays RBI governor in 'Governor' now on Prime Video
Entertainment
Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee, just dropped on Prime Video.
The film takes you back to India's 1991 economic crisis, with Bajpayee playing Ramanan, the new RBI governor, who's racing against time to save the country from financial disaster.
Inspired by real events, it's a tense look at leadership under pressure.
'Governor' cast and worldwide release
Alongside Bajpayee, the movie features Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in major roles, plus Paritosh Sand, Jaywant Wadkar, and Madhoo Shah.
After its run in theaters, Governor is now available to audiences in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video, so you can catch it pretty much anywhere.