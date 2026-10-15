Bajpayee's 'Gajab Raat' on Netflix October 23 after title change
Manoj Bajpayee is back with Gajab Raat, a suspense thriller dropping on Netflix on October 23, 2026.
The film's title was recently changed from Ghooskhor Pandat after concerns it could offend the Brahmin community.
Netflix updated the Delhi High Court and wrapped up the issue.
Shah directs 1 night police thriller
Directed by Ritesh Shah, the story follows a police officer wrestling with big moral choices over just one night.
It also marks Bajpayee's reunion with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey after almost 10 years. You'll spot Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta in key roles too.
As Pandey puts it, he "wanted to tell a story that would keep viewers guessing while making them think about the choices people make," while Shah says "the single-night setting allowed the makers to create urgency and gradually raise the stakes."