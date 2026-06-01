Baker's 'Obsession' earns ₹9.39cr in India and $108.80m worldwide Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Obsession, a supernatural horror film by Curry Baker, has grabbed ₹9.39 crore at the Indian box office in just four days since its release on May 15, 2026.

The movie started strong and saw bigger crowds over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday bringing in most of its earnings.