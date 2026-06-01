Baker's 'Obsession' earns ₹9.39cr in India and $108.80m worldwide
Entertainment
Obsession, a supernatural horror film by Curry Baker, has grabbed ₹9.39 crore at the Indian box office in just four days since its release on May 15, 2026.
The movie started strong and saw bigger crowds over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday bringing in most of its earnings.
'Obsession' occupancy jumps to 48%
The film's popularity grew fast, jumping from 34% to 48% occupancy as audiences flocked to theaters.
Globally, Obsession has smashed expectations, earning $108.80 million (about ₹102.60 crore) against a tiny budget of under $1 million.
It's now Focus Features's highest-grossing North American release and the first horror hit since Paranormal Activity to earn more than 10 times its production cost.