Balaji: 'Karuppu' was intended as Chandrasekhar's farewell before politics
Karuppu is making waves at the box office, but here's something you might not know: the film was actually written for Vijay.
Director RJ Balaji shared that he and Vijay discussed making it a farewell project before Vijay's move into politics.
Although Vijay chose to step away, his honest feedback helped shape the story, and Balaji made sure to thank him in the opening credits.
Sivakumar leads 'Karuppu' released May 15
After Vijay passed on the role, Suriya stepped in as lead and brought his own ideas to the script.
The movie (released May 15, 2026) blends fantasy, action, and courtroom drama with a social message. Suriya stars alongside Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji (as the villain).
Now that Vijay is Tamil Nadu's chief minister, he congratulated the team after the film's release.