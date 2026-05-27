Balaji: 'Karuppu' was intended as Chandrasekhar's farewell before politics Entertainment May 27, 2026

Karuppu is making waves at the box office, but here's something you might not know: the film was actually written for Vijay.

Director RJ Balaji shared that he and Vijay discussed making it a farewell project before Vijay's move into politics.

Although Vijay chose to step away, his honest feedback helped shape the story, and Balaji made sure to thank him in the opening credits.