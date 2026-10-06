Balakrishna resumes 'Dada' shoot in Mysore after injury recovery
Entertainment
Good news for Tollywood fans: Nandamuri Balakrishna has returned to filming his next movie, Dada, in Mysore after months of recovering from an injury.
The team is now shooting key dialogue scenes, marking an important step forward.
Malineni reunites with Balakrishna for 'Dada'
Dada brings Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni together again, following their hit Veera Simha Reddy.
The film features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, with Samuthirakani and Sarath Kumar among the cast.
With a strong technical crew and music by S Thaman, Dada is set to release just in time for Christmas 2026, so mark your calendars!