'Not cultural pride...': Vivek Agnihotri's sofa catches fire on Diwali 

Agnihotri took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the incident, tagging Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

He wrote on Monday, "Last night, our balcony sofa caught fire after being hit by an errant rocket. Thankfully, our dogs alerted us in time, and the fire-resistant fabric helped prevent a potentially serious accident."

"We had always feared something like this could happen. This time we were lucky, but what about other victims?"