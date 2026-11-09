'Not cultural pride...': Vivek Agnihotri's sofa catches fire on Diwali
What's the story
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and his wife-actor Pallavi Joshi faced a fire scare at their Mumbai residence on November 8, Diwali. A firecracker rocket hit their balcony sofa, causing it to catch fire. Thankfully, their dogs alerted them in time, preventing a major incident. The incident prompted Agnihotri to urge stricter enforcement of firecracker regulations in the city.
Details
'We had always feared something like this could happen'
Agnihotri took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the incident, tagging Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.
He wrote on Monday, "Last night, our balcony sofa caught fire after being hit by an errant rocket. Thankfully, our dogs alerted us in time, and the fire-resistant fabric helped prevent a potentially serious accident."
"We had always feared something like this could happen. This time we were lucky, but what about other victims?"
Accountability
'Who doesn't love celebrating Diwali? But...'
Agnihotri further wrote, "Who doesn't love celebrating Diwali? But errant rockets are not a cultural pride; they are a fire hazard. Our great culture doesn't permit us to put innocent lives, homes, and property at risk."
He also called for accountability from the authorities. "Your appeal may have come a little late, but it will mean little without strict enforcement."
Statement
He emphasized the need for accountability
Agnihotri added, "More importantly, accountability must not end with those bursting crackers. Those responsible for creating awareness, enforcing court orders, ensuring fire safety and preventing such violations must also be held accountable."
He ended his post by quoting a verse from the Bhagavad Gita.
Mayor's message
Tawde shared safety tips ahead of Diwali
Agnihotri's post was a response to Tawde's appeal for a safe Diwali.
In her message, she urged residents to follow the Bombay High Court's guidelines on bursting firecrackers, avoid setting them off on public roads, and cooperate with the authorities.
She also shared emergency contact numbers for the Mumbai Fire Brigade (101) and the municipal helpline (1916).