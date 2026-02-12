Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni fail to reach a settlement; trial likely

Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni failed to reach a settlement in their ongoing legal dispute during a court-mandated mediation session on Wednesday. The two actors spent the day in separate courtrooms at a New York courthouse, but left without making any statements. Despite this setback, there is still a possibility of reaching an agreement before the trial starts on May 18.

Legal proceedings Mediation was 'unsuccessful,' says attorney Bryan Freedman Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, told reporters that the mediation session was "unsuccessful." He admitted that a deal could still be reached, but seemed doubtful. When asked if he thought the case would go to trial, he said, "I do. We're looking forward to it." The mediation was conducted by Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave and is part of federal procedure.

Lawsuit details Details of the allegations Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and of collaborating with his publicists to launch a smear campaign against her after she complained. In response, Baldoni's team has argued that the lawsuit is based on minor grievances that do not meet the threshold for harassment. Meanwhile, Lively's side has pointed out that other actors also had complaints about Baldoni's behavior on set.

Legal history Timeline of the legal battle The legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni began in December 2024 when Lively filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment. She later sued him for at least $161 million in damages and lost income from what she alleged was a smear campaign against her during the release of It Ends With Us. In January 2025, Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million.

