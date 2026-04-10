Baldoni to testify in 'It Ends With Us' May trial

Liman drops most claims against Baldoni

Earlier this month, Judge Lewis J. Liman dropped most claims against Baldoni, leaving breach of contract and two retaliation-related claims on the table.

Meanwhile, things are tense as both sides debate over witness lists: Baldoni's team says Lively's push for immediate disclosures isn't needed.

Wayfarer Studios is still involved and will have testimony from Steve Sarowitz and Jennifer Abel submitted by deposition.

The judge has also told Lively to lock in her witness list by April 10 as preparations heat up.