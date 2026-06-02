Baldwin and Gaffigan finish shooting action thriller 'Crosshairs' in Birmingham Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Alec Baldwin and Jim Gaffigan just finished shooting their new action thriller, Crosshairs, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, the movie follows a New York detective stuck on a park bench with a bomb while an unseen sniper is watching his every move.

The cast also features Sydney Park, Kelly Greyson, and more.