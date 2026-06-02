Baldwin and Gaffigan finish shooting action thriller 'Crosshairs' in Birmingham
Entertainment
Alec Baldwin and Jim Gaffigan just finished shooting their new action thriller, Crosshairs, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, the movie follows a New York detective stuck on a park bench with a bomb while an unseen sniper is watching his every move.
The cast also features Sydney Park, Kelly Greyson, and more.
Producers move 'Crosshairs' into post production
Crosshairs comes from The Barnum Picture Company, TPC, Tillt Studios, and IThink Productions. With filming now done, producers like Robert Ogden Barnum and Lucas Jarach are moving the project into post-production.
Stay tuned for updates on when you can catch it!