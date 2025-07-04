Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
'Ballerina' joins John Wick universe on OTT platforms
"Ballerina," the latest action-thriller set in the John Wick universe, is now available on Prime Video.
It hit theaters back in June 2025 and has picked up solid reviews from both fans and critics.
Right now, you can rent it, but it'll be free to stream soon—so if you're into stylish action flicks, keep an eye out.
TL;DR
Follows a revenge-driven assassin in the 'John Wick' universe
The film follows Ana de Armas as Eve, a ballerina-turned-assassin out for revenge after her father's murder.
Set between "John Wick: Chapter 3" and "Chapter 4," it also features Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick.
While some critics mention a few story hiccups, most agree that the visuals and character work make this a strong addition to the John Wick saga.