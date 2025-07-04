Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 'Ballerina' joins John Wick universe on OTT platforms

"Ballerina," the latest action-thriller set in the John Wick universe, is now available on Prime Video.

It hit theaters back in June 2025 and has picked up solid reviews from both fans and critics.

Right now, you can rent it, but it'll be free to stream soon—so if you're into stylish action flicks, keep an eye out.