Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
'Kaalidhar Laapata' reveals Abhishek Bachchan in unseen avatar
Abhishek Bachchan is stepping into the lead role for Kaalidhar Laapata, the Hindi adaptation of the much-loved Tamil film KD (A).
Streaming on Z5 from July 4, 2025, the movie centers on a heartfelt friendship between an elderly man and a young boy.
The first poster shows Bachchan in a rugged look with Daivik Baghela, hinting at an emotional and intense story.
TL;DR
Bachchan's film has received positive buzz
Produced by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios, Kaalidhar Laapata features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Umesh KR Bansal, and Pragati Deshmukh alongside Bachchan.
After announcing the film online, Bachchan received lots of positive buzz from fans and industry folks—filmmaker Anurag Kashyap even gave him a shoutout.