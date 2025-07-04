Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 'Kaalidhar Laapata' reveals Abhishek Bachchan in unseen avatar

Abhishek Bachchan is stepping into the lead role for Kaalidhar Laapata, the Hindi adaptation of the much-loved Tamil film KD (A).

Streaming on Z5 from July 4, 2025, the movie centers on a heartfelt friendship between an elderly man and a young boy.

The first poster shows Bachchan in a rugged look with Daivik Baghela, hinting at an emotional and intense story.