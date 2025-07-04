Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Naga Chaitanya kicks off NC24's 2nd schedule
Naga Chaitanya is back on set for the second schedule of his upcoming film, NC24, a mythological thriller directed by Karthik Dandu.
Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar Writings, this project is reportedly Chaitanya's most expensive yet.
The first schedule took place in unspecified locations.
TL;DR
Chaitanya's most expensive film
NC24 follows a treasure hunter caught up in an ancient prophecy tied to royal blood and the end of the world.
The new poster shows Chaitanya ready for action with an ax and rope, hinting at some serious adventure vibes.
With a month-long Hyderabad shoot and plans for a pan-India release, this film is aiming big after Thandel's box office success.