Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 Thammudu's OTT release: Nithiin's Telugu drama coming to Netflix

Nithiin's latest Telugu action drama, Thammudu, just hit theaters on July 4 and is already gearing up for its Netflix debut—expected around November 4.

The film stands out with its emotional story about a brother and sister, all unfolding in one night in the fictional village of Ambaragoudu.