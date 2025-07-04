Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Thammudu's OTT release: Nithiin's Telugu drama coming to Netflix
Nithiin's latest Telugu action drama, Thammudu, just hit theaters on July 4 and is already gearing up for its Netflix debut—expected around November 4.
The film stands out with its emotional story about a brother and sister, all unfolding in one night in the fictional village of Ambaragoudu.
'Thammudu' is off to a promising start at the box office
This marks Nithiin's first release since Robinhood, while Sapthami Gowda (from Kantara) makes her Telugu debut. Laya and Varsha Bollamma also star, with music by Ajaneesh Loknath.
Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, Thammudu is off to a promising start—trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicts it could beat Robinhood's opening day numbers with an estimated ₹8 crore.