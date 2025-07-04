Next Article
Mimi Chakraborty considered for Dona's role in Ganguly biopic
Rajkummar Rao is all set to step into the shoes of cricket legend Sourav Ganguly in a new biopic, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
The film aims to bring Ganguly's story—both on and off the field—to life, with shooting kicking off at the end of July in Kolkata and England.
Bengali actors for key roles to keep things real
To keep things real, the makers are bringing in Bengali actors for key roles, hoping to capture the true vibe of Bengal.
Mimi Chakraborty and Triptii Dimri are being considered for Dona Ganguly's part.
The movie will follow 'Dada' from his early cricket days through his time as Team India captain.