Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 Mimi Chakraborty considered for Dona's role in Ganguly biopic

Rajkummar Rao is all set to step into the shoes of cricket legend Sourav Ganguly in a new biopic, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The film aims to bring Ganguly's story—both on and off the field—to life, with shooting kicking off at the end of July in Kolkata and England.