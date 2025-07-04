Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Sonam Kapoor lauds Shanaya Kapoor's debut film trailer
The trailer for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan just dropped, giving us a first look at Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut alongside Vikrant Massey.
The film, directed by Santosh Singh and releasing July 11, follows Saba (Kapoor), who is visually impaired, as she falls for a blind musician (Massey).
Their story explores love, challenges, and how they see the world differently.
TL;DR
Shanaya will next be seen in 'Tu Yaa Main'
This romantic musical features music by Vishal Mishra and has already gotten a shoutout from celebs like Sonam Kapoor.
After this film, Shanaya will appear in Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is produced by Zee Studios with Mini Films and Open Window Films.