Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 Sonam Kapoor lauds Shanaya Kapoor's debut film trailer

The trailer for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan just dropped, giving us a first look at Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut alongside Vikrant Massey.

The film, directed by Santosh Singh and releasing July 11, follows Saba (Kapoor), who is visually impaired, as she falls for a blind musician (Massey).

Their story explores love, challenges, and how they see the world differently.