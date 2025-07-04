Next Article
Jul 04, 2025
Aparshakti Khurana ventures into Tamil cinema with 'ROOT'
Aparshakti Khurana, known for roles in Stree and Jubilee, is making his Tamil debut in ROOT - Running Out of Time, a sci-fi crime thriller.
He'll star alongside Gautham Karthik, with Sooriyaprathap S directing.
Shooting is currently underway in Chennai.
Indian cinema is becoming more collaborative across languages: Aparshakti
ROOT isn't just another thriller—it promises an emotional edge mixed with science fiction.
Aparshakti called the project "challenging and unique," sharing his excitement to work with new talent and connect with Tamil audiences.
This move also highlights how Indian cinema is becoming more collaborative across languages.