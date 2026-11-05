Bam's Titu Mama faces ₹11cr loss in 'Dhindora' Season Two
Entertainment
Bhuvan Bam is back as Titu Mama in Dhindora Season two, premiering November 20 on Netflix.
This time, Titu Mama has to deal with a massive ₹11 crore loss while trying to patch things up with his family, so expect plenty of chaos and heartfelt moments.
'Dhindora' to Netflix keeps original vibe
Dhindora's move from YouTube to Netflix is all about reaching a bigger crowd but keeping the original BB Ki Vines vibe.
The show's first season won fans over with its take on family drama and small-town life, and Bam says he's focused on staying true to that spirit while welcoming new viewers into the mix.