'Bandar' trailer shows Deol accused in rape allegation and flashbacks Entertainment May 21, 2026

The trailer for Bandar is out, starring Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra, a once-popular actor whose life spirals when his ex accuses him of rape.

The trailer jumps between tense police interrogations and flashbacks to Samar's first meeting with her on a dating app, setting up a story about legal chaos and personal struggle.