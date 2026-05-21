'Bandar' trailer shows Deol accused in rape allegation and flashbacks
Entertainment
The trailer for Bandar is out, starring Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra, a once-popular actor whose life spirals when his ex accuses him of rape.
The trailer jumps between tense police interrogations and flashbacks to Samar's first meeting with her on a dating app, setting up a story about legal chaos and personal struggle.
'Bandar' hits theaters June 5
We see Samar wrestling with guilt and doubt: he admits, "At times, I feel I am a really good person at times, I feel I am a terrible, creepy person."
Inspired by true events and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the film also features Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra, and Indrajith Sukumaran.
Bandar hits theaters June 5.