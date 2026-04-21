Banerjee and Verma announce 2nd pregnancy in YouTube video
Entertainment
Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma just announced they're expecting baby two!
They dropped a heartwarming YouTube video (also on Instagram) showing Banerjee's genuine reaction to discovering her pregnancy and some sweet early moments.
Their announcement comes after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pregnancy announcement, adding even more excitement to Bollywood.
Banerjee Verma prepare home for Krishiv
In the video, the couple chats about getting their home ready for their son Krishiv, born in 2020, to become a big brother, and how they plan to balance new parenting duties while sharing updates online.
Friends from the industry, like Mouni Roy and Gaurav Khanna, sent them warm wishes, and fans are loving their honest, heartfelt approach.