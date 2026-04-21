Banerjee and Verma announce 2nd pregnancy on YouTube and Instagram
Entertainment
TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma just shared that they're expecting baby number two.
They made the announcement with a heartfelt YouTube vlog and an Instagram post, where Puja showed off her baby bump and her real-time reaction to the positive test.
Banerjee and Verma discuss juggling parenting
In their vlog, Puja and Kunal opened up about juggling parenting with excitement for their growing family.
They kept things light: Puja even called her post "Pregnancy problems and the solution (sic)."
Actress Mouni Roy joined fans in sending congratulations, while the couple shared how they're rearranging life at home to welcome their newest addition.