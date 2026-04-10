Banerjee drowns at Talsari beach as 2 FIRs filed
Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee sadly drowned while filming at Talsari beach, leading to two FIRs against production house Magic Moments Motion Pictures for alleged negligence and shooting without proper permits.
Priyanka Sarkar alleged that locals had warned about dangerous conditions, while the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists's Forum accused the production house of negligence.
Odisha Police has sought photos and videos from West Bengal Police as part of the investigation.
Calls for stricter film set safety
Banerjee's death has triggered urgent calls to improve safety rules in the entertainment industry.
There's talk of stricter protocols, updated insurance policies, and even boycotting the production house until things are resolved.
The incident has started a bigger conversation about making film sets safer for everyone involved.