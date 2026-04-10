Banerjee drowns at Talsari beach as 2 FIRs filed Entertainment Apr 10, 2026

Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee sadly drowned while filming at Talsari beach, leading to two FIRs against production house Magic Moments Motion Pictures for alleged negligence and shooting without proper permits.

Priyanka Sarkar alleged that locals had warned about dangerous conditions, while the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists's Forum accused the production house of negligence.

Odisha Police has sought photos and videos from West Bengal Police as part of the investigation.