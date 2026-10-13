Banita Sandhu joins Akshay Kumar in 'Samuk'
What's the story
Actor Banita Sandhu, who made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's October, will reportedly play a British-born Indian environmentalist in the upcoming film Samuk. The sci-fi action-survival thriller will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures.
Character details
Sandhu's environmentalist role to add depth
Although the makers are tight-lipped about the film's plot and character arcs, Sandhu's character is said to play an important role in the narrative.
Her environmentalist background will add another layer to her unexpected involvement in the mission.
The movie is being touted as an alien survival thriller, combining elements of science fiction, action, and survival on a grand scale.
Production details
Film marks reunion of Shah and Kumar
Samuk is a reunion project for Shah and Kumar after more than 10 years.
The movie has been in development for over two years, with makers assembling an ensemble cast while keeping the story's finer details under wraps.
The filming will move to Mumbai for its final leg of shooting, with a theatrical release planned for 2027, reported Variety India.
Technical team
Film backed by international experts
The film also boasts international expertise behind the camera.
Oscar-nominated creature effects designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises, is associated with Samuk.
British action director Luke Tumber is handling its action sequences.
The production is combining science fiction and survival storytelling with a practical creature-effects approach.