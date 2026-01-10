Next Article
Baraguru Ramachandrappa's 'Souharda Bharata' puts spotlight on harmony
Entertainment
Baraguru Ramachandrappa just launched his new book, Souharda Bharata, with events at 23 locations across Karnataka.
The book dives into why social harmony matters, especially as divisions over caste, religion, and language seem to be growing.
Key voices call for unity and equality
At the Bengaluru launch, speakers like Vice-Chancellor Ramesh B. and former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar emphasized the need to stand up against hatred-driven politics.
Ramachandrappa himself urged everyone to protect human values from rising intolerance, while K.R. Ramesh Kumar echoed Dr. Ambedkar's belief that religions should serve humanity—not divide it.