'Baramulla' on Netflix: Where to watch, cast, plot
Baramulla, a new supernatural mystery thriller starring Manav Kaul, just dropped on Netflix.
The film follows DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyed as he investigates a series of child disappearances in Kashmir's Baramulla district, blending crime, psychological drama, and supernatural horror—all set against the region's unique backdrop.
Where to watch 'Baramulla'
Baramulla is streaming exclusively on Netflix and is available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu—so you can catch it wherever you are.
Plot and cast of the film
The story dives into local Kashmiri folklore and the web of local prejudice, political tensions, and long-held secrets as Ridwaan and his family settle into an old colonial house filled with eerie happenings.
The cast—including Bhasha Sumbli and Arista Mehta—adds depth to this haunting tale rooted in the region's complex socio-political turmoil.