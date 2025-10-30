'Baramulla': Trailer of Manav Kaul-led supernatural thriller out now Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Baramulla, a supernatural thriller landing on November 7, 2025.

The film follows DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid (played by Manav Kaul) as he digs into a string of child disappearances in Kashmir Valley.

The trailer sets a chilling mood, with unsettling moments at Ridwaan's own home hinting that something more sinister is at work.