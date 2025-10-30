'Baramulla': Trailer of Manav Kaul-led supernatural thriller out now
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Baramulla, a supernatural thriller landing on November 7, 2025.
The film follows DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid (played by Manav Kaul) as he digs into a string of child disappearances in Kashmir Valley.
The trailer sets a chilling mood, with unsettling moments at Ridwaan's own home hinting that something more sinister is at work.
Trailer mixes suspense with local unrest
Baramulla's trailer mixes suspense with glimpses of local unrest—think stone-pelting and tense street scenes involving kids—while teasing supernatural twists behind the disappearances.
As Ridwaan investigates, he faces not just outside dangers but his own fears, uncovering layers that go deeper than anyone expects.
Meet the team behind 'Baramulla'
The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and co-created with Aditya Dhar.
Alongside Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli stars in key roles. Produced by Netflix with Jio Studios and B62 Studios.