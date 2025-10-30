Prime Video acquires 'Kantara: Chapter 1' for ₹110cr; beats Netflix

Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital rights of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 for a whopping ₹110 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. The deal reportedly beat an offer from Netflix . While the Hindi version will come a month later , the film will stream on the platform from Friday, October 31, in Kannada along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Negotiation insights 'Kantara' makers had asked for ₹125cr An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers of Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 asked for Rs. 125 crores for the OTT rights, considering the buzz around the film." "They approached Netflix, and it agreed to offer Rs. 100 crores." The source revealed, "Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video gave a better deal... This is how the film has made its way on Prime Video."

Release details Release date of Hindi version The Hindi version of the period drama is set for a digital release a month later. This deal stands as the second-largest OTT acquisition for a Kannada film, following KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), which reportedly fetched over ₹300 crore for its digital rights. Both KGF and Kantara franchises are produced by Hombale Films, which has played a crucial role in putting Kannada cinema on the global map.