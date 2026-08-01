What's delaying 'Barbie 2'?
What's the story
The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Barbie is facing a major roadblock. Warner Bros. is reportedly struggling to finalize deals with the stars of the original film, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as director Greta Gerwig. According to The New York Times, if the studio fails to reach an agreement by December, the rights for Barbie will revert to Mattel.
Negotiation details
Warner Bros. in talks with Robbie, Gosling, and Gerwig
Warner Bros. has been in talks with Robbie, Gosling, and Gerwig for months now.
The studio has reportedly offered them a share of the profits if the sequel hits certain box office milestones.
However, these negotiations have hit a snag as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav rejected the proposed deal because he thought it was "too generous," per NYT.
Disputed claims
What does the studio say?
In response to NYT's report, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said that talent representatives declined an offer made in May and have not yet submitted a counteroffer.
"We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalize deals to make the next Barbie film," studio co-chairs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far."
Sequel developments
Gosling is reportedly asking for $20 million for the sequel
Gosling is reportedly asking for $20 million for the sequel.
Meanwhile, Gerwig and her co-writer/husband Noah Baumbach have already developed a story for Barbie 2 but are strategically withholding it until a deal is finalized.
This move gives them more leverage in negotiations with the studio.
The first Barbie film was released in July 2023 and became a cultural phenomenon, grossing over $1 billion worldwide.
Box office performance
'Masters of the Universe' underperformed at the box office
Meanwhile, Mattel's recent film adaptation of Masters of the Universe underperformed at the box office, grossing $113.5 million globally.
However, it has reportedly received a positive response on OTT.
This highlights the company's mixed track record with cinematic adaptations of its properties.