BARC ratings: 'Kyunki' spin-off almost matches original's numbers

'Kyunki' dominates, but spin-off is right behind

According to the latest BARC ratings, the original Kyunki leads with a 2.0 TRP and 2.8 million viewers, but its spin-off is right behind at 1.9 TRP with 2.3 million tuning in, edging past Anupamaa's 1.8 rating despite Anupamaa having a slightly bigger reach.

Other familiar shows like Naagin 7 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are still hanging strong in the top 10 too.