BARC ratings: 'Kyunki' spin-off almost matches original's numbers
Entertainment
The new spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, is quickly becoming a late-night favorite.
Picking up where the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi left off, it now airs at 10:55pm on Star Plus and stars Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta as Angad and Vrinda.
'Kyunki' dominates, but spin-off is right behind
According to the latest BARC ratings, the original Kyunki leads with a 2.0 TRP and 2.8 million viewers, but its spin-off is right behind at 1.9 TRP with 2.3 million tuning in, edging past Anupamaa's 1.8 rating despite Anupamaa having a slightly bigger reach.
Other familiar shows like Naagin 7 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are still hanging strong in the top 10 too.