Barker's 'Obsession' shot under $1 million earns over $108 million worldwide

Focus' top North America earner 'Obsession'

Obsession kicked off at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where Focus Features snapped it up for a record-setting $14 million to $15 million, more than any genre film before at TIFF.

Its US and Canada debut brought in $17.2 million, and surprisingly, earnings jumped by 39% in its second weekend to hit $24 million (pretty rare outside holiday releases).

Thanks to strong word-of-mouth, especially among viewers aged 18-34, it's now Focus Features's top earner ever in North America, beating even Downton Abbey, and stands out as the first horror hit since Paranormal Activity to make more than 10 times its budget.