Barker's 'Obsession' shot under $1 million earns over $108 million worldwide
Curry Barker's supernatural horror flick, Obsession is making waves at the box office. Shot for less than $1 million, it's already pulled in over $108 million worldwide since its May 15 release.
With fresh faces Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston leading the cast, this film has quickly become one of the most profitable horror movies out there.
Focus' top North America earner 'Obsession'
Obsession kicked off at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where Focus Features snapped it up for a record-setting $14 million to $15 million, more than any genre film before at TIFF.
Its US and Canada debut brought in $17.2 million, and surprisingly, earnings jumped by 39% in its second weekend to hit $24 million (pretty rare outside holiday releases).
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth, especially among viewers aged 18-34, it's now Focus Features's top earner ever in North America, beating even Downton Abbey, and stands out as the first horror hit since Paranormal Activity to make more than 10 times its budget.