Baron Cohen's 'Ladies First' flips gender roles in new satire
Entertainment
Sacha Baron Cohen is back with Ladies First, a satirical comedy landing on Netflix worldwide on May 22, 2026.
Directed by Thea Sharrock, the film flips the script on gender roles; Cohen plays a sexist guy who wakes up in a world run by women and suddenly has to deal with all the biases women face every day.
Pike headlines English remake rated R
Rosamund Pike stars as his former employee-turned-boss, making things even more interesting.
Ladies First is an English remake of the French comedy I Am Not an Easy Man and comes with an R rating for language and sexual content.
The cast also includes Richard E Grant, Emily Mortimer, Charles Dance, and Fiona Shaw.