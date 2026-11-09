Barpeta artisans crafted Kapoor's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' armor

The first cane versions were too stiff, so the artisans added rubber to make them wearable after feedback from the costume team.

They raced against deadlines, sometimes sending pieces to Mumbai via Guwahati Airport.

The whole process was kept so secret that even the artisans only learned they were working on Ramayana when it released on November 5.

Now their traditional skills are getting recognition, a proud moment for Barpeta!