Barpeta artisans crafted Kapoor's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' armor
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's armor in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend wasn't just movie magic: it was the result of three and a half years of hard work by 15 artisans from Barpeta, Assam.
Led by Jaynal Abdin, the team crafted about 30 to 35 pieces using cane and rubber, after the project reached Abdul Malek of Gram Unnayan.
Barpeta artisans added rubber for wearability
The first cane versions were too stiff, so the artisans added rubber to make them wearable after feedback from the costume team.
They raced against deadlines, sometimes sending pieces to Mumbai via Guwahati Airport.
The whole process was kept so secret that even the artisans only learned they were working on Ramayana when it released on November 5.
Now their traditional skills are getting recognition, a proud moment for Barpeta!