Basu's romantic musical starring Aaryan, Sreeleela delayed to 2026 Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

Anurag Basu's new romantic musical starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is now set for a 2026 release instead of December 2025, as filming is still underway.

Basu reassured fans, saying, "It's a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended,"