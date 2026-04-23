Basu's romantic musical starring Aaryan, Sreeleela delayed to 2026
Entertainment
Anurag Basu's new romantic musical starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is now set for a 2026 release instead of December 2025, as filming is still underway.
Basu reassured fans, saying, "It's a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended,"
Sreeleela big Bollywood debut opposite Aaryan
This marks Sreeleela's big Bollywood debut alongside Aaryan, who plays a rock star. Their chemistry has already caught attention in teasers and is expected to be a highlight.
Sreeleela shared that Basu's unique direction brings out natural performances and adds depth to the story.
The film has been buzzing since its first promo dropped in February 2025.