Batalon: 'Spidey Tracker' in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' became real
Entertainment
Jacob Batalon (Ned from Spider-Man) just revealed how the "Spidey Tracker" app in Spider-Man: Brand New Day appeared as a green screen during filming.
Thanks to Samsung and Sony, it became an actual tool that let fans share Spider-Man event photos during the movie's press tour, and even played a role in setting up Spidey's off-world adventure after the credits.
Batalon reflects on decade with franchise
Batalon reflected on his 10 years with the franchise, saying it changed his life and that Samsung's tech was a perfect fit for Ned, after his time in college at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In one party scene, Ned introduces the Spidey Tracker while speculating about Spider-Man's high school days, even though he doesn't remember Peter Parker anymore.