Batiste cancels August 13 to 15 shows citing 'personal circumstances'
Entertainment
Jon Batiste just canceled three of his upcoming shows, New Haven, Philadelphia, and Forest Hills Stadium in New York, because of "personal circumstances."
If you had tickets for August 13-15, you'll get a refund from wherever you bought them.
Batiste grateful, hints at more music
Batiste says he's grateful for everyone's support and hopes to be back on stage soon.
He also hinted at more live music tied to his new albums and said his concerts in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio (August 20), Vienna, Virginia (August 21), and Atlanta, Georgia (August 23) still appear to be on, according to his website.