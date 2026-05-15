Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan officially join 'The Batman 2'

Director Matt Reeves has confirmed several new additions to the cast of The Batman: Part II. The latest announcements were made on social media, where Reeves welcomed Scarlett Johansson , Sebastian Stan, and Charles Dance into the Gotham universe. This comes months after reports first emerged about Johansson (Black Widow) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) joining Robert Pattinson in the sequel.

Cast details Brian Tyree Henry, Charles Dance also welcomed Reeves shared a GIF from Johansson's 2013 film Under the Skin to welcome her to Gotham. He confirmed Stan's involvement with a post that read "In a Gotham state of mind... Welcome." The director also welcomed Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance and Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) into the cast. Sebastian Koch (Homeland) is another new addition.

Twitter Post 'See you all in Gotham... soon' See you all in Gotham... soon. 🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/0xkp1usPVN — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 14, 2026

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Character insights Stan to play Harvey Dent; Johansson might be Gilda According to reports, Stan is set to play Harvey Dent, while Johansson will allegedly play his wife, Gilda. This will mark a reunion for the stars who first played the Winter Soldier and Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Dance is believed to be playing Charles Dent, Harvey's father.

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