'Battle of Galwan' teaser to announce release date
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is set to be released on the actor's 60th birthday, December 27, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and is seen as a major comeback project for the actor. A source said, "If all goes well, the release date of Battle Of Galwan will be mentioned in the teaser."
Release plans
'Battle of Galwan' aims for summer release
An insider had earlier revealed that the team is considering multiple release dates for Battle of Galwan, with a summer release being a strong possibility. "Eid was and is still in consideration. But since Dhurandhar 2 has been announced for an Eid release, the chances now are remote." The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
Film details
'Battle of Galwan' to feature Khan in a powerful avatar
The source also revealed that the teaser will introduce audiences to the world of Battle of Galwan and give a sense of its scale, intensity, and visual grandeur. The film is based on the 2022 book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It is reportedly based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020. The film also stars Zeyn Shaw, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Heera Sohal in pivotal roles.