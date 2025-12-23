'Battle of Galwan' teaser to announce release date

An insider had earlier revealed that the team is considering multiple release dates for Battle of Galwan, with a summer release being a strong possibility. "Eid was and is still in consideration. But since Dhurandhar 2 has been announced for an Eid release, the chances now are remote." The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Film details

'Battle of Galwan' to feature Khan in a powerful avatar

The source also revealed that the teaser will introduce audiences to the world of Battle of Galwan and give a sense of its scale, intensity, and visual grandeur. The film is based on the 2022 book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It is reportedly based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020. The film also stars Zeyn Shaw, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Heera Sohal in pivotal roles.