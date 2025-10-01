'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan-Chitrangda Singh to shoot in Mumbai Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Salman Khan's war drama, Battle of Galwan, is heading into its last filming schedule in Mumbai starting October 10.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie stars Khan as Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, with Chitrangda Singh joining the cast for this phase. Filming is expected to wrap up by November.

The story draws from the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.