'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan-Chitrangda Singh to shoot in Mumbai
Salman Khan's war drama, Battle of Galwan, is heading into its last filming schedule in Mumbai starting October 10.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie stars Khan as Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, with Chitrangda Singh joining the cast for this phase. Filming is expected to wrap up by November.
The story draws from the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.
Film aims for Bakri Eid release
The team is aiming for a Bakri Eid release on May 27, 2026 (with Independence Day weekend as a backup).
Produced by Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan promises an intense tribute to soldiers—its motion poster already has fans excited to see Khan in a powerful army role.