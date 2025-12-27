'Battle of Galwan' teaser: Salman protects motherland in patriotic war-drama

By Isha Sharma

What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday by unveiling the much-anticipated teaser of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The teaser is a tribute to India's frontline soldiers. In the film, Khan plays an Indian Army officer, and his character is reportedly inspired by Colonel Santosh Babu. Last seen in Sikandar, Khan is seeking a sensational comeback through this war-drama.