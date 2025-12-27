LOADING...
'Battle of Galwan' teaser: Salman protects motherland in patriotic war-drama

By Isha Sharma
Dec 27, 2025
03:41 pm
What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday by unveiling the much-anticipated teaser of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The teaser is a tribute to India's frontline soldiers. In the film, Khan plays an Indian Army officer, and his character is reportedly inspired by Colonel Santosh Babu. Last seen in Sikandar, Khan is seeking a sensational comeback through this war-drama.

Character depiction

Khan's portrayal in 'Battle of Galwan' teaser

In the teaser, Khan's aggression and resilient, patriotic dialogues set the tone for the movie. The visuals depict high-altitude combat, capturing the harsh terrain and brutal realities of frontline warfare. Stebin Ben's vocals add an emotional edge while Himesh Reshammiya's intense background score further adds to the narrative.

Twitter Post

Khan shared the teaser on social media

Film details

'Battle of Galwan' to release in 2026

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangda Singh. The film draws from the 2022 book India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It is based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020. It is set to release on April 17, 2026.