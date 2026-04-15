'Battleground 2' teaser drops with leaders and super mentor Dhawan

Contestants face fight club weekends

The contestants are split into four teams led by celebrity owners. All 16 contestants will face off every Fight Club Weekend until one male and one female contestant are crowned India's Ultimate Fitness Star.

The leaders are bringing their own game plans: Malhan wants to use his winning experience from last season; Yadav is all about team spirit; Choudhary values resilience; and Dhawan says things are getting tougher this year.

Looks like it's going to be a wild ride!