Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' crashes; collects ₹37cr in 3 days
What's the story
The historical drama Batwara 1947, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, has ended its opening weekend on a disappointing note. After a promising start with a net collection of ₹5.75 crore on Friday (Day 1, August 14), the film saw a significant jump to ₹13.5 crore on Saturday due to Independence Day celebrations. However, it couldn't maintain this momentum and witnessed a sharp decline in collections on Sunday, earning just ₹7.25 crore net, a drop of 46.3% from Saturday's earnings.
Box office comparison
'Batwara 1947' lags behind 'Awarapan 2'
The performance of Batwara 1947 pales in comparison to Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has emerged as the stronger performer among last week's major releases.
Awarapan 2 collected ₹26 crore net on its third day alone, taking its India net to ₹81.75 crore. In contrast, Batwara has managed a mere ₹26.5 crore net in its entire opening weekend.
The difference is even more pronounced when compared to Deol's previous release Border 2, which collected ₹54.5 crore net on Day-3 alone.
Future prospects
Film's Day 3 performance looks modest compared to 'Gadar 2'
The film's Day 3 performance also looks modest when compared to Deol's Gadar 2, which marked his massive comeback in the industry.
The blockbuster collected ₹51.7 crore net on Day 3 and earned ₹134.88 crore net in India after three days.
Batwara 1947 currently stands at ₹37.11 crore gross worldwide and will need strong weekday hold and positive word of mouth to keep its theatrical run going.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Batwara 1947'
In Batwara 1947, Deol plays a Muslim man who migrates to Pakistan during the Partition. However, he discovers a Hindu woman (Shabana Azmi) living upstairs in his home, who refuses to leave.
He takes it upon himself to protect her while also ensuring his family's safety amid the chaos.
The film marks Zinta's return to the big screen after nearly a decade and also features Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Jahare, and Kanikka Kapur.