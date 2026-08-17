Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' crashes; collects ₹37cr in 3 days

The performance of Batwara 1947 pales in comparison to Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has emerged as the stronger performer among last week's major releases.

Awarapan 2 collected ₹26 crore net on its third day alone, taking its India net to ₹81.75 crore. In contrast, Batwara has managed a mere ₹26.5 crore net in its entire opening weekend.

The difference is even more pronounced when compared to Deol's previous release Border 2, which collected ₹54.5 crore net on Day-3 alone.