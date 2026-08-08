'Batwara 1947' cast to meet Partition survivors during Punjab tour
What's the story
The much-awaited film Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and starring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity G Zinta, is gearing up for its release. The Partition-era drama has already created a lot of buzz across the country. As part of its promotional campaign, the team will visit Punjab and meet with survivors of the Partition, revealed Bollywood Hungama.
Emotional journey
Visit to the Partition Museum
During their promotional tour in Punjab, Deol, Karan Deol, and Zinta will also visit the Partition Museum.
Deol has a personal connection to the stories of the Partition.
At the film's trailer launch recently, he shared how his grandparents were directly affected by it.
He revealed, "We are from Punjab and during the Partition, my grandfather and grandmother were on the other side."
"I had heard many incidents from them, which were really very emotional."
Film details
Know more about 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is inspired by Asghar Wajahat's 1989 play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
The cast has so far been to Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Patna, and Lucknow for promotions.
The emotional drama is set to release on August 14.