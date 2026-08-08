'Batwara 1947' cast to meet Partition survivors during Punjab tour

During their promotional tour in Punjab, Deol, Karan Deol, and Zinta will also visit the Partition Museum.

Deol has a personal connection to the stories of the Partition.

At the film's trailer launch recently, he shared how his grandparents were directly affected by it.

He revealed, "We are from Punjab and during the Partition, my grandfather and grandmother were on the other side."

"I had heard many incidents from them, which were really very emotional."