'Batwara 1947': AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam's 'Tabassum' out now
What's the story
The much-awaited song Tabassum from the upcoming film Batwara 1947 has been released. The romantic track, composed by AR Rahman and featuring the voices of Sonu Nigam and Heer, captures the essence of love and hope during tumultuous times. The song's video features actors Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Kanikka, and Isha.
Song details
Makers shared the video on social media
The song Tabassum beautifully portrays the power of love, hope, and tenderness in challenging times.
The video tells a captivating story with the four actors, showcasing their chemistry and the joy of romance.
The makers shared the video on social media, writing, "A name that carries the warmth of sunshine, the colors of life, and a feeling that stays forever."
Twitter Post
See a glimpse of the song
A name that carries the warmth of sunshine, the colours of life, and a feeling that stays torever#Tabassum Out Now! #Batwara1947 Trailer Out Now. 14th August in cinemas near you. pic.twitter.com/8A3sTLtDzl— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) August 7, 2026
Film details
More about the film 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is set against the backdrop of India's Partition.
The film stars a stellar ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Deol, Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.
It marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny after nearly three decades.
The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and will be released on August 14.