'Batwara 1947': New teaser showcases horrors of Partition

The one-minute teaser begins with a serious voiceover by Deol, who says, "Darr raha hai insaan, marr raha hai insaan. Main jeete ji marna nahi chahta."

This sets the tone for the film's theme of choosing courage over fear and hatred.

The visuals depict violence and chaos as families struggle to survive during the Partition.

Preity Zinta's terrified expressions, Shabana Azmi's commanding presence, and Ali Fazal's intriguing appearance further add weight to the clip.