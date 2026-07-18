'Batwara 1947': New teaser showcases horrors of Partition
What's the story
A month after the release of its first teaser, Batwara 1947 has dropped its second teaser. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, features Sunny Deol in the lead role. The new teaser gives us a glimpse into the harrowing experiences of people during the traumatic 1947 Partition. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie will hit theaters on August 14, 2026.
Teaser details
Here's what the new teaser showcases
The one-minute teaser begins with a serious voiceover by Deol, who says, "Darr raha hai insaan, marr raha hai insaan. Main jeete ji marna nahi chahta."
This sets the tone for the film's theme of choosing courage over fear and hatred.
The visuals depict violence and chaos as families struggle to survive during the Partition.
Preity Zinta's terrified expressions, Shabana Azmi's commanding presence, and Ali Fazal's intriguing appearance further add weight to the clip.
Film's inspiration
The film is inspired by an acclaimed play
Batwara 1947 is inspired by Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
The story revolves around a Muslim family that gets a house in Lahore after Partition, only to find out that its elderly Hindu owner still resides there and refuses to leave.
The film also stars Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.
The music is by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.