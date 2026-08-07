Huma Qureshi's 'Bayaan' to be screened at IFFM 2026

Qureshi called Bayaan one of her "most emotionally rewarding films."

She told Mid-Day, "Bayaan brings to the forefront a haunting story with a soul. With no big backing and safety net, this film is a fruit of everyone's hard work."

"Roohi stands her ground in the face of immense pressure. What drew me to the film was not just the gripping investigation...but the questions it raises about power, truth, and justice. It was one of my hardest and fulfilling characters."