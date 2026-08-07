Huma Qureshi's 'Bayaan' to be screened at IFFM 2026
What's the story
Huma Qureshi's critically acclaimed film Bayaan, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, is set to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). In the film, Qureshi plays a police officer named Roohi Kartar who investigates sexual abuse allegations against a cult leader.
Actor's statement
One of my 'most emotionally rewarding films': Qureshi
Qureshi called Bayaan one of her "most emotionally rewarding films."
She told Mid-Day, "Bayaan brings to the forefront a haunting story with a soul. With no big backing and safety net, this film is a fruit of everyone's hard work."
"Roohi stands her ground in the face of immense pressure. What drew me to the film was not just the gripping investigation...but the questions it raises about power, truth, and justice. It was one of my hardest and fulfilling characters."
About the film
Know more about the project
Bayaan has been directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra.
It is a co-production of Platoon One Films with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, and Anuj Gupta as producers.
Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) has served as the co-producer.
It also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, and Paritosh Sand, among others.