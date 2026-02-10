'BB 50': Siwet's cryptic post hints at Prince-Yuvika rift Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Siwet Tomar just unfollowed Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary on Instagram, sparking talk about his rumored exit from reality show The 50.

He posted, "The saddest thing about betrayal is it never comes from your enemies," which has fans buzzing about a possible fallout with his former friends.