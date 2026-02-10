'BB 50': Siwet's cryptic post hints at Prince-Yuvika rift
Siwet Tomar just unfollowed Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary on Instagram, sparking talk about his rumored exit from reality show The 50.
He posted, "The saddest thing about betrayal is it never comes from your enemies," which has fans buzzing about a possible fallout with his former friends.
Tomar's exit rumored to be linked to Narula
Journalist Jeevika Singh says Tomar's eviction is actually linked to Narula.
The show, airing on JioHotstar and Colors with a short delay, included contestants who were Tomar's friends, and reports note he unfollowed Yuvika before relations reportedly went sour.
With evictions and big names in the mix, this behind-the-scenes drama has definitely grabbed viewers' attention.